Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by 58.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CEN stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 114,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,813.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the period.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

