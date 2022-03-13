Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 1,263 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for about 1.5% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 365.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,876 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,924,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,520,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,709,000 after purchasing an additional 291,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,138,000 after purchasing an additional 272,169 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

DHI stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.76. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.53 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

