Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 5,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $115,168.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $7.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.54. 644,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.30 and a 52-week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

