Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys 50,659 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 614.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,659 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.8% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 205.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,942,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CSX by 165.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,798,000 after buying an additional 4,169,640 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 16,210.9% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,574,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,307,000 after buying an additional 3,552,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens decreased their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $34.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,957,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,294,756. The firm has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

