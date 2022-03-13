Central Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $2,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,042,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,711. The stock has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.56.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

