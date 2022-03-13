Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Bank of The West grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Pfizer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 13.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in Pfizer by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

PFE stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.27. The company had a trading volume of 33,695,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,256,125. The firm has a market cap of $282.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.52.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

