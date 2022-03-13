Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $10.91 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,497 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $68.65. 32,380,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,319,410. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.54 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

