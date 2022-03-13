Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $11.43 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,129 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.8% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

Shares of COST traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $527.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,734,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,720. The firm has a market cap of $233.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $515.14 and a 200-day moving average of $503.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $322.38 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

