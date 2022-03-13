Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $12.92 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,106 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 2.0% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.66.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.64. 6,013,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,002,168. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

