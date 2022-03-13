Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $15.71 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Yale University bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,589,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,806,000 after buying an additional 3,907,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,114,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VPR Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,453,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.86. 18,450,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,882,035. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.07.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

