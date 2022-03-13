Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $19.69 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,048 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $19,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 158,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 50,464 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7,348.4% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 196,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,382,000 after acquiring an additional 193,558 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.41. 11,997,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,781,256. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.43. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.25 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

