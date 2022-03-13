Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $5.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $422.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,299,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,923. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $447.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.71. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $385.34 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

