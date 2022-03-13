Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,977 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,858 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $7.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.61. 34,657,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,308,125. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.80 and its 200-day moving average is $313.99. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.11 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $510.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

