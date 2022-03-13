Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.39 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,386,078,000 after acquiring an additional 184,760 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Stryker by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,346,165,000 after acquiring an additional 258,602 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYK traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,856. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.80. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $227.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

