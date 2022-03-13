Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $8.62 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.3% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.69. 1,841,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.70. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.21 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

