Central Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 575,604 shares of company stock worth $37,299,933 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $116.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,993,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,234,044. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.34 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

