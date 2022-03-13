Central Bank & Trust Co. Invests $4 Million in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 125,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.45% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,842,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,319,000 after purchasing an additional 574,989 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,293,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,314 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 760,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,146,000 after buying an additional 39,666 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 461,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after buying an additional 71,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 428,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter.

QAI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.16. The company had a trading volume of 74,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,844. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $32.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.66.

