Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $391,786,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,168 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $58,869,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,661,000 after acquiring an additional 210,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,337,000 after acquiring an additional 188,427 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,037,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,620. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.