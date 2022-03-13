Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,134 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 2.0% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In related news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,623 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $379.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $407.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.30 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.15.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.