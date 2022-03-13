Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 113,955 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,955 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 4.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.83% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $27,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWOB. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 552.2% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,080,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,873 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,412,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,257,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,507,000. Finally, Wavelength Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $11,759,000.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.40. 457,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,755. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.59. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

