Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,350 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,761 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 2.1% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after acquiring an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,815,951,000 after purchasing an additional 132,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,892,316,000 after purchasing an additional 121,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,434,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,704,453,000 after purchasing an additional 228,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $22.57 on Friday, hitting $416.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,433,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,121. The stock has a market cap of $196.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $581.83. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.43 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.30.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

