Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,180 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,840 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $877,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 58,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $5,832,225 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,431,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,997,648. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

