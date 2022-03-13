Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,418 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,883,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,751,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $468.96. 2,216,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,380. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $486.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $452.36 and a 52-week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

