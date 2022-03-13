Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,904 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,159 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $854,771,000 after acquiring an additional 236,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $520,369,000 after acquiring an additional 35,351 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $411,750,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,285 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.36.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $6.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,592. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $199.03 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.