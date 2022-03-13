Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 519 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

BIIB traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $197.67. The company had a trading volume of 787,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,322. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.34. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.94 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

