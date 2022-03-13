Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 7,120 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.43% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,964,000 after acquiring an additional 126,125 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 725,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,201,000 after buying an additional 93,832 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 48.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,515,000 after buying an additional 170,591 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 7,055.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 485,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,237,000 after buying an additional 478,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,731,000 after purchasing an additional 32,186 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares CMBS ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 32,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,081. iShares CMBS ETF has a twelve month low of $50.70 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.10.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.