Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 834 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,392 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.7% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $83,366,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,421,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,747,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $8.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $482.87. 2,615,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,538,371. The business has a 50-day moving average of $474.89 and a 200 day moving average of $453.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $351.55 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

