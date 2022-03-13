Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,243 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.79.

Dollar General stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,362,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,009. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $240.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

