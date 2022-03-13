Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,309,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,213 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 4.68% of Central Pacific Financial worth $33,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 96,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPF shares. Compass Point downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $774.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.20. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $30.97.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $179,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

