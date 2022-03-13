CenturyLink Investment Management Co Makes New $126.90 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 266,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,903,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 100.0% of CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $422.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,299,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,923. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $385.34 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.