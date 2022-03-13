Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.68 Million

Analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $289.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $288.80 million and the highest is $290.90 million. Ceridian HCM posted sales of $234.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

CDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

NYSE CDAY opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -122.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.50. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $61.30 and a 52 week high of $130.37.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $309,256.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $665,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,659. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 138.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

