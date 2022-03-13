Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Ceridian HCM accounts for approximately 1.4% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Ceridian HCM worth $8,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.38. The company had a trading volume of 943,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.50. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.30 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $36,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $48,992.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,937 shares of company stock worth $2,059,659 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

