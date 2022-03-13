CertiK Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.54 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 13th. CertiK has a market capitalization of $75.93 million and approximately $12.54 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002844 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00045543 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,507.29 or 0.06627141 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,768.43 or 0.99827759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00041638 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 70,569,341 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.