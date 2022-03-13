CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. CF Industries makes up approximately 2.2% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of CF Industries worth $11,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CF Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,922,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CF Industries by 17.1% during the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,768,000 after acquiring an additional 722,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,652,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,147,000 after acquiring an additional 148,924 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CF Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,586,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,571,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CF Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

NYSE:CF traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $96.05. 3,663,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,478,371. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average of $64.35. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.24%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,404,726 shares of company stock valued at $112,531,148. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CF shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

About CF Industries (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.