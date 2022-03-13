Chainswap Tops 1-Day Volume of $12,422.00 (ASAP)

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 13th. Chainswap has a total market capitalization of $799,637.51 and $12,422.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chainswap has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar. One Chainswap coin can currently be bought for $0.0428 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00033985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00104961 BTC.

Chainswap Profile

Chainswap (CRYPTO:ASAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,678,582 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Buying and Selling Chainswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

