ChainX Hits Market Capitalization of $19.40 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $19.40 million and approximately $962,633.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ChainX has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00004007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00045939 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.38 or 0.06521982 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,727.00 or 1.00015169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00041405 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.