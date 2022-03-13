Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Change Healthcare worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 368.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 698,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after buying an additional 549,050 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth $182,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 27.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,108,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,154,000 after purchasing an additional 457,441 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 26.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 174.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 267,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 170,393 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.93.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of a healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

