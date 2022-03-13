ChartEx (CHART) Market Capitalization Achieves $117,039.65

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. ChartEx has a total market cap of $117,039.65 and $157.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ChartEx has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00045215 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,521.61 or 0.06626579 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,106.41 or 1.00140638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00041044 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

