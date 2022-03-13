Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.46% of Chase worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Chase by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Chase by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chase by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Chase by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chase alerts:

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $94,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,230. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $88.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $834.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.65. Chase Co. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $123.08.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.83%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Chase Profile (Get Rating)

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.