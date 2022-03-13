Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 66.5% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemed stock opened at $470.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $539.87. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $477.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.60.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.19. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.53%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,554 shares of company stock worth $2,189,654. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

