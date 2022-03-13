Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.96.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.90. 28,414,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,678,486. Chevron has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

