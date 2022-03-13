Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 105,934 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Chimerix worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chimerix by 17.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 173,312 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the second quarter worth about $738,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the third quarter worth about $2,667,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in Chimerix by 419.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 206,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Shares of CMRX opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $464.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.38. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $10.47.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 8,753.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMRX. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

About Chimerix (Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.