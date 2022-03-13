Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 390.6% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 270.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 19,323,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,541,531. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.06.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

