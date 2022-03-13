Chiron Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,690 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after buying an additional 9,673,391 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,605 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $286,355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,009.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $215,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 31,472.0% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,735,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720,800 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.76. The stock had a trading volume of 29,454,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,904,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average is $40.61. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $61.50.

Uber Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.