Chiron Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Teladoc Health comprises 0.8% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $151.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TDOC traded down $5.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.61. 6,619,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,872,816. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.42 and a 1 year high of $206.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

