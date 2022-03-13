Chiron Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,068 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 4.6% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.00. 13,003,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,531,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.76.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

