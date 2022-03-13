Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Citrix Systems makes up approximately 0.8% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,369,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 263,235 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,264,000 after purchasing an additional 59,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 72,300 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTXS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.02. 2,368,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.61. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $144.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

