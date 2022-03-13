Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Chiron Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.09. 14,818,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,167,989. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.55 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.92 and a 200 day moving average of $169.78.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.