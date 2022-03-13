Chiron Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,713,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,053,635. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.74.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

