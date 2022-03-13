Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,744,000 after acquiring an additional 97,607 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,883 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after acquiring an additional 306,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,352,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,213,000 after acquiring an additional 90,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 25,166 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,466,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Barry A. Bruno sold 4,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,559 shares of company stock valued at $4,765,331. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $104.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.71.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Argus downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.36.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

